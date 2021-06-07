Delhi to start door-to-door vaccination soon

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched the COVID-19 mass vaccination programme on Monday. He said that people of Delhi will be able to get vaccine shots at booths where they voted in elections. The CM also said that door-to-door vaccination will be launched soon.

"We are starting a 'Jahan Vote, Wahan Vaccination' campaign from today. Under this campaign, we will tell people to visit their designated polling stations to get vaccinated. Door-to-door vaccination will be done soon," Kejriwal said.

The CM added that the Delhi government aims to vaccinate everyone above 45 years in the next four weeks. In order to facilitate mass vaccination, the Delhi government will deploy booth-level officers. The officers will visit every house in the next two days and provide a slot for the first dose across 70 wards.

"A team of booth level officers will visit every house in the next 2 days and provide a slot for vaccination. BLO will convince those who don't want to get the vaccine. The campaign will start today with 70 wards," said the CM.

This announcement comes amid a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in the national capital that has shut many vaccination centres due to lack of doses. Moreover, the government said that Covaxin will be administered only for people who are scheduled to receive the second dose of the vaccine in the 18-44 age group.

