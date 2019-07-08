Delhi Weather Update: No rains expected in the capital till Tuesday

Delhi weather updates: Southwest monsoon did not cause any rains on Sunday in the national capital. The situation is not likely to change much in the region till Tuesday, owing to unfavourable conditions. There was no downpour in Delhi except for some light showers in some parts, as mentioned by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Although the day remained cloudy and the maximum temperature recorded was 35.8 degrees Celsius, which is a relief in the region during the summer months. The minimum temperature dipped to 27.6 degree Celsius.

Mahesh Palawat, director at private forecaster Skymet said that unfavourable weather conditions were behind the poor monsoon performance in Delhi, Haryana and Punjab.

"Rains are unlikely or will be poor till Tuesday. Later, monsoon will gather pace and the region will get good rainfall," he said.

Today, Monday is also likely to remain partly clouded and the mercury level is expected to hover around 27-35 degrees Celsius range.

However, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra, Goa, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Bihar and the Northeastern states in the coming few days.

On the other hand, overnight heavy rains in Nashik district of Maharashtra caused water-logging in several low-lying areas and inundated some roads, officials said on Sunday. While normal life was disrupted in some parts, the incessant showers, which continued on Sunday morning, improved the water level in various reservoirs of the district, which was facing acute water shortage before the monsoon, they said.

In a precautionary move, Nashik Municipal Corporation asked around 250 families staying in thatched huts in Kazi Gadhi area, located on the Godavari river bank, to shift to a temporary shelter, deputy civic commissioner Mahesh Doiphode said.

