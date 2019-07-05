Delhi NCR Weather Update: The wait is finally over as Monsoon arrives in Delhi

Delhiites got respite from the scorching heat on Thursday as rain showers drizzled the city and its surrounding areas. Monsoon has arrived almost a week late by its normal onset date of June 29, according to the forecasts of Skymet meteorologists. On Friday, Delhi weather was dipped as rain showers brought the temperature down. The southwest monsoon on Friday advanced into some parts of Rajasthan, remaining parts of Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, parts of Punjab, Haryana and the whole of Delhi.

It may be noted that Delhi rains first made its spell on July 4 which is likely to continue for the next 24 hours, as per reports. The prolonged dry spell preceding the monsoon was uncomfortable as the day temperatures were above normal in the city which led to an increase in the Delhi temperature.

In the past 24 hours, the Delhi-NCR region witnessed light to moderate rain showers along with thunderstorms in some areas. According to latest reports, On Thursday, Ayan Nagar recorded 17.4 mm of rain, Palam recorded 6.4 mm and Safdarjung recorded a rainfall of 1.4 mm. On the other hand, Faridabad and Gurugram recorded heavy rains of nearly 82 mm.

On Thursday, the temperature in Palam was settled at 36 degrees Celsius in the afternoon which later dropped down to 27 degrees Celsius due to rain showers in Delhi-NCR region. As Delhi weather will remain cool with cloud covers and rain showers, light to moderate rain with gusty winds will be seen in areas such as Faridabad, Gurugram, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Sonipat, Delhi, and Gautam Buddha Nagar in the next 6-8 hours.

