DHFL promoters Kapil, Dheeraj Wadhawan arrested by CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan in custody in Satara, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday. The CBI received all cooperation from the local police in Satara district, Anil Deshmukh also said. "A #CBI team has taken both Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhwan into custody. @SataraPolice has given them all required assistance & an escort vehicle with 1+3 guard upto Mumbai on a written request. The arrest procedures are going on. #LawEqualForAll," Anil Deshmukh tweeted Sunday.

The Wadhawan brothers were earlier in April held while on their way to Mahabaleshwar from the metropolis in violation of coronavirus lockdown. Anil Deshmukh had earlier requested CBI to take custody of the two on Wednesday after their quarantine ended in Satara. The minister also informed that a report against a senior police officer who allegedly allowed the Wadhawans to travel during the lockdown will be submitted by 'today or tomorrow'. Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta, an IPS officer, is accused of handing over a 'medical emergency' permission letter to the duo to travel during the lockdown. After the matter came to light, the state government had asked Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik to investigate Amitabh Gupta's role and sent him on compulsory leave.

The DHFL promoters are accused of financial irregularities under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and out on bail since February 21. The brothers are accused in CBI FIR pertaining to alleged swindling of money by YES Bank former CEO Rana Kapoor and others. The ED is also probing DHFL and its promoters in connection with Iqbal Mirchi property case.

Amitabh Gupta guilty of exceeding jurisdiction : Inquiry report

A single member committee of Maharashtra Additional Chief Secretary Manoj Sounik has recommended further inquiry into whether there was any malafide intention in granting the travel permission to DHFL promoters, Indian Today reported citing a highly placed source in Maharashtra government. Amitabh Gupta has been sent on compulsory leave till the pending of inquiry. The single-member committee found that Amitabh Gupta did not have the authority to issue any such letter. "In the immediate aftermath of lockdown there was no system for those who were stranded . Some of them were directly approaching the Home dept. It was in that capacity, I intervened . It was an open letter of facilitation. I did not aide their escape," India Today also reported citing Amitabh Gupta as saying in defense. The other findings and recommendations of the committee included:

Prima facie Amitabh Gupta exceeded his jurisdiction.

Whether there was a malafide intention should be inquired .

Also background check of historical relations between Gupta and Wadhawans need be investigated through forensic and other agencies .

Further action on the report has to be taken by Maharashtra Govt. Suggesting action was not the part of terms of reference.

