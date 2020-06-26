DHL stops shipments from China, Hong Kong, Macao; cites severe customs delays

HIGHLIGHTS

DHL stops shipments from China, Hong Kong and Macao to India, cites severe customs delays

Indian firms have complained of delays in customs clearance for shipments coming from China; the issue taken up with the government

Ensuring that shipments originating from other countries around the world are not impacted by the congestion, says the company

DHL says that dynamics of the current circumstances bringing uncertainties and challenges to operating environment

Express logistics major DHL has suspended its pickup operations from China, Hong Kong and Macao citing severe lag in customs clearance at Indian ports. The pickup of import shipments has been halted for 10 days.

Amid violent border skirmishes at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, many Indian companies have complained of delays in customs clearance for shipments coming from China. They have taken up the issue with the government as delays threaten disruptions in manufacturing. "Over the last few days, we are witnessing a severe lag in customs clearance for shipments originating from China, Hong Kong and Macao across all the ports in India. This has led to uncontrollable queuing, congestion and delays of shipments in our clearance ports across the country," the German logistics giant told its customers.

BusinessToday.In has reviewed the communication, which was sent on June 25. DHL has assured its customers that it was ensuring that shipments originating from other countries around the world were not impacted by the congestion. "Therefore, with immediate effect, we will be temporarily suspending pickup of import shipments from China, Hong Kong and Macao for the next 10 days," the company said.

DHL has said that the dynamics of the current circumstances around the world are bringing a lot of uncertainties and challenges to the operating environment. "We will monitor the situation closely and keep you updated on the progress. We will take all suitable measures to minimise the impact on your business," wrote Sandeep Juneja, Vice President (Commercial) at India unit of DHL.

