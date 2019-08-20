Direct Tax Code: What are new recommendations of govt panel

The draft legislation on the new Direct Tax Code (DTC), nearly two years in the making, was finally submitted to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday. The task force headed by Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax Akhilesh Ranjan, which was constituted in November 2017 to review the existing six-decade-old Income-tax Act, has reportedly proposed several far-reaching changes in its report, which is yet to be made public.

Lower corporate tax

One of the key recommendations made by the panel is to further reduce the tax burden on India Inc that has been reeling under economic slowdown. "The committee has said the government should move away from surcharges on income and reduce corporate tax to 25 per cent," a finance ministry source who reviewed the report told Reuters. This is in line with a long-standing promise of the Modi government.

India imposes a 30 per cent corporate tax rate on domestic companies and 40 per cent on foreign firms, plus a 4 per cent health and education surcharge on total tax payments. This is among the highest in the world. In addition, there's a surcharge of 12 per cent for domestic companies and 5 per cent for foreign companies that boast a taxable income of over Rs 10 crore.

On July 5, while presenting Budget 2019, Sitharaman announced that companies with annual turnover up to Rs 400 crore will be taxed at the lower rate of 25 per cent as a step towards phased reduction in tax rates. Previously the lower rate was only applicable to companies with annual turnover up to Rs 250 crore while the rest of India Inc incurred a 30 per cent tax rate. With this move, 99.3 per cent industries are already covered by the lower corporate tax rate and speculation is rife that the rest will join the bandwagon once DTC is implemented.

The draft code also proposes a "branch profit tax" for such foreign companies on the earnings that they repatriate to their overseas parent, Mint reported. For instance, the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act rolled out by the US government in 2017 encourages overseas arms of American companies to repatriate their profits to their parent companies.

In addition to the above, the panel has reportedly proposed a special set of incentives and provisions for startups.

Personal income tax

One of the main objectives of the Akhilesh Ranjan-led Task Force was to make the Income-tax Act simpler, focussing on easing the tax and compliance burden on individuals. The primary focus of the panel is believed to be on simplifying tax brackets to provide relief to middle-income taxpayers while removing any excess surcharges that add to the tax burden.

A FinMin source told India Today last month that the panel is likely to recommend introducing a 10 per cent tax rate slab for annual income between Rs 2.5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh followed by a 20 per cent slab for the Rs 10-20 lakh income bracket and a 30 per cent, or higher, slab for higher income levels. If true, this will come as a major relief those in the Rs 5-8 lakh slab, who have been stuck paying 20 per cent tax since 2010-11. The upper threshold for this rate was subsequently pushed up to Rs 10 lakh for FY13.

The lower middle class already had much to cheer in Budget 2017 - when former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley halved the personal income tax in the Rs 2.5-5 lakh bracket to 5 per cent - and again in the Interim Budget 2019 thanks to the full tax rebate offered to individuals with taxable annual income up to Rs 5 lakh.

Those with a total annual income of over Rs 10 lakh currently fall in the 30 per cent tax slab. The buzz is that those earning up to Rs 55 lakh may also get major tax relief.

Simplifying litigation

Sources claim that the draft code has proposed a new concept of settling disputes through mediation between the taxpayer and a collegium of officers. A person privy to the discussion of the Task Force told Business Today that as per the draft tax code, if a person gets a (tax) demand order on account of 20 items, the assessee has a choice that of the 20 items if he agrees on 10, he can pay the tax on only those 10 items, and get exemption from paying any interest or penalty.

The items on which the assessee does not agree, he can go for a negotiated settlement. The negotiation will happen on the basis of how many cases the department wins in appeals. Say, if the department has on an average won 20 per cent cases in appeals, the department would ask the assessee to pay 20 per cent of the demand and settle the case. If a negotiated settlement is reached, the assessee will only have to pay the tax and interest and no penalty.

If one does not agree with everything (the tax department disputes), he can part agree and part litigate. Even if the assessee loses in appeal, he can still have an opportunity to settle the case. This move is designed to take on the mounting number of tax litigations have long plagued the Income Tax Department.

The government will release the report of the eight-member panel in the public domain for consultations after examining all the recommendations. Some of them may make their way into the government's 2020-21 budget proposals.

