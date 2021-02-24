Don't call us 'Your Honour', not US Supreme Court: SC judges tell law student

Top judges of the Supreme Court cautioned a law student against addressing them as Your Honour. A triple judge bench comprising Chief Justice SA Bobde, Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian told the law student that when he addresses them as 'Your Honour', it seems like he has the American Supreme Court in mind.

After this, the student immediately apologised to the judges and said that he would address the court as 'Your Lordship' instead of 'Your Honour'. CJI Bobde replied to this with "Whatever, but don't use inappropriate terms." The bench said the court can be addressed as Your Honour in the US Supreme Court and in Indian magisterial court but not the Indian Supreme Court.

The bench then asked the student who appeared in-person about his case. To this, the student said his plea seeks the strengthening of judicial infrastructure on the criminal jurisdiction side. The bench said that a case titled Malik Mazhar Sultan versus UPSC is already pending before the top court in which directions have been issued to the Centre, different state governments and High Courts to strengthen infrastructure till the subordinate judiciary level in a phased manner.

After this, the law student claimed he was unaware and the bench said it appears the student did not do his homework before approaching the court.

With PTI inputs

