Doors being opened for talented youth in space, agriculture sectors: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that sectors like space, DRDO, agriculture, and atomic energy have opened their doors to talented youth. The Prime Minister added limiting knowledge and research is a big injustice to India's potential.

"With this thinking, doors of several sectors such as space, atomic energy, DRDO, agriculture are being opened for our talented youth," the PM said. He added that the biggest focal points of the Union Budget 2021-22 were education, skill, research, and innovation after health.

The New Education Policy 2020 has encouraged local language usage, Prime Minister said while addressing a webinar on the implementation of the Union budget 2021 provisions in the education sector. He added the responsibility to prepare best content available in the country and globally in every Indian language rests on academics and experts of every language, adding this is possible in the era of technology.

As a result of the Budget's "efforts to link education with employability and entrepreneurial capability", India is among the top three countries in terms of scientific publications.

He also talked about how reforms in education will help in realising the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India). PM Modi said that confidence in the Indian youth is key and confidence will only come when the youth have complete faith in their education and knowledge.

