Export sector vital for boosting income and employment: PM Modi at Niti Aayog meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the export sector is vital for boosting income and employment and urged states to work towards growth in exports. He said a thrust on export promotion at the state level will provide a boost to both income and employment.

Speaking at the fifth meeting of NITI Aayog's Governing Council, PM Modi said that the export sector is an important element in the progress of developing countries, adding that both the centre and the states should work towards growth in exports, in order to raise per capita incomes.

"There is immense untapped export potential in several States, including the North Eastern States," PM Modi said.

Modi, who chaired the fifth meeting of the Governing Council of Niti Aayog, spoke of issues including poverty alleviation, creating jobs, eliminating corruption and combating pollution.

PM Modi said that the goal to make India a five-trillion-dollar economy by 2024, is challenging, but can surely be achieved. He said states should recognise their core competence, and work towards raising GDP targets right from the district level.

He also said that NITI Aayog has a key role to play in fulfilling the mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

Reiterating the Union Government's commitment to double incomes of farmers by 2022, he said this requires focus on fisheries, animal husbandry, horticulture, fruits and vegetables.

On the health sector, the Prime Minister said that several targets have to kept in mind, to be achieved by 2022. He also mentioned the target of eliminating TB by 2025. The Prime Minister urged those States who have not implemented PMJAY under Ayushman Bharat, so far, to come onboard this scheme at the earliest. He said health and wellness should be the focal point of every decision.

