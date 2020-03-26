'Necessary, but devastating': How India Inc reacted to 21-day lockdown

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown starting from March 25 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The nationwide lockdown has received positive reactions from several India Inc leaders who have called it the 'best move'. India Inc leaders took to Twitter to give their two pieces on the lockdown.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra, in a tweet, termed the lockdown has "necessary" but expressed concern over the lockdown's negative effects on the homeless, daily wage workers and contract workers. While suggesting a plan to take care of these workers he wrote,"If each of us takes care of the daily rations & essentials of at least 3 less privileged families, it will have an exponential effect but unlike COVID, it'll be a 'good virus.'"

Founder of Paytm Vijay Shekhar Sharma was very impressed by the PM's move of initiating a nation-wide lockdown, he called the move "extraordinary" and "best decision for India". To emphasise the importance of social distancing Shekhar has changed his name on Twitter to 'Stay Home, Stay Safe".

Retweeting the Home Mininstry's guidelines on the 21-day lockdown, OYO Rooms founder Ritesh Agarwal said that the lockdown is the "right decision in the interest of the greater good". He also said that OYO rooms stand committed to support "everyone in need."

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, the Chairman and Managing Director of Biocon, called the 21-day lockdown 'the best move'. She also requested the people of the country to co-operate with authorities during the lockdown. Mazumdar said, " Police must not be high handed but shd

enforce the curfew through awareness creation."

As India enters Day 2 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, the total number COVID-19 positive cases has crossed the 600-mark in India.

