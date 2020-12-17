CBSE exams 2021: Education Minister's live interaction with teachers postponed to Dec 22

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank's live session with teachers scheduled for today has now been postponed to December 22 at 4pm. The Union Minister will be live on his Facebook page and Twitter handle. He will interact with teachers and address their concerns regarding board exams 2021.

Teachers and students can, however, share their queries using the hashtag #EducationMinisterGoesLive. The Ministry of Education tweet read, "Considering the overwhelming response, the date have been revised. Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank will go #live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board #exams."





Considering the overwhelming response, the date have been revised. Union Education Minister Shri @DrRPNishank will go #live on Dec 22 at 4 PM on Twitter or Facebook to discuss your concerns regarding board #exams. pic.twitter.com/YkzY59REUD â Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) December 17, 2020

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has ruled out online examinations for Class 10 and Class 12 students and stated that the board exams will be conducted in written mode. Options will also be explored for students who cannot make it for the practical exams.

When the Education Minister went live on December 10 with students, he categorically stated that the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams slated for 2021 will not be cancelled. He further stated, "However, if the pandemic situation does not improve, then students would be given more time."

Responding students' questions about the syllabi of CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams, the Union Minister stated CBSE has already reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent. Nishank did not rule out the possibility of further reductions in the syllabus, given the coronavirus situation does not improve in the country.

