Farmers' protests: Thousands to reach Delhi today; police deployment up in border areas

Following the 'Delhi Chalo' clarion call, thousands of farmers are set to reach Delhi today via several routes - Talwandi-Sirsa, Patiala-Pehowa, Patran-Khanauri, Ratia-Fatehabad, Moonak-Tohana, Lalru and Shambhu.

Deployment has been enhanced across the Haryana-Delhi border, and drones will also be used to keep a tight vigil on the law and order situation, said the Delhi police.

Besides, police have stationed five sand-laden trucks, three water cannons and tear gas shells and will use barbed wire fencing at the Singhu border to prevent farmers from entering the national capital.

Apart from the Singhu border, the Delhi police have enhanced their deployment on NH-24, Chilla border, Tigri border, Faridabad border, Tigri border, Bahadurgarh border, Kalindi Kunj and DND.

The Delhi Metro services from adjoining cities will remain shut today in the wake of the farmers' protests. Metro services from Delhi to NCR stations will remain available.

Punjab farmers, who are representing more than 30 farmers' organisations and protesting against recently passed farm laws, have demanded that new farm laws should be repealed and replaced with another set of legislations. They also want a guarantee around minimum support prices (MSP).

On the political front, leaders like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have criticised the Haryana government for imposing Section 144 of the CrPC to thwart the farmers' protests.

Former BJP ally, Shiromani Akali Dal also condemned the attempts to stop these protests. "Today is Punjab's 26/11. We are witnessing the end of the right to democratic protest," Senior SAD leader Sukhbir Singh Badal said.

Also read: NPCI onboards Amazon, Paytm, PhonePe as new shareholders