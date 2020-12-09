Farmers reject fresh govt proposals, say march to Delhi to continue

All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) has rejected the government's proposal to dilute the farm laws to take care of several concerns of the agitating farmers.

Calling Narendra Modi government insincere and arrogant, they say the proposals of the government are 'old ones dressed up as new'. The farmers' protest will intensify in the coming days, they add.

AIKSCC reiterated the demands of the agitating farmers that all three farm laws and amendment to Electricity Bill 2020 should be repealed. The organisation says the protest will continue and more farmers will join the protestors in Delhi. They have also called for district level dharnas by farmers in all states of India.

The National Working Group of AIKSCC says the farmers group will launch a nationwide campaign "Sarkaar ki Asli Majboori - Adani, Ambani, Jamakhori" to expose Modi government.

AIKSCC leaders say they have called upon farmers organisations to organise continuous sit-ins in all districts and state capitals, jointly with other supporting organisations at public places. They say the Bharat Bandh on December 8 has proven beyond doubt all-India footprint of the popular farmers protests. They have asked all organisations and political parties to mobilise "Farmers March" to Delhi to intensify the protest.

ALSO READ: Farmers reject Centre's 3-point draft proposal; call for pan-India protests on Dec 14

ALSO READ: 32-year-old Haryana farmer dies after protesting for 10 days in Tikri border