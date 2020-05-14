Nirmala Sitharaman to announce 2nd tranche of stimulus package: Time, how to watch live telecast, streaming

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Thursday, will unveil the second tranche of stimulus 2.0. at 4 pm. Today's announcement will encompass the agriculture sector. Sitharaman will also touch upon the supply chain disruption and ways to resolve the issues.

In her yesterday's media briefing, the finance minister announced a slew of measures under the Rs 20 lakh crore Atma Nirbhar Bharat economic stimulus package announced by PM Modi in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Also read: Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi lockdown! CM Kejriwal says got over 5 lakh suggestions; India's cases-78,003

Some of yesterday's key announcements were:

Rs 3 lakh crore emergency working capital facility for businesses, including MSMEs

Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs

Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds

A new definition for MSMEs

No global tenders for govt procurement worth up to Rs 200 crore to promote MSMEs

Extention of EPF support for business organised workers for another 3 months

Rs 30,000 crore special liquidity scheme for NBFC/HFC/MFIs

Rs 45,000 crore partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs/MFIs

Rs 90,000 crore liquidity injection for stressed discoms

Relief to contractors given by providing an extension of up to 6 months to complete projects

However, it remains to be seen what the FM will announce today in the 2nd tranche of stimulus packages. Sitharaman will be addressing her press conference at 4 pm today at the National Media Centre.

One can watch the live telecast of Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on India Today and Aaj Tak TV channels. BusinessToday.in will keep you updated with all the details on our live blog.

People can also watch the live stream on the following YouTube channels--India Today LIVE TV, Aaj Tak LIVE TV, PIB India, Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also read: Rs 4.5 lakh crore to Rs 8 lakh crore! Rise in sovereign guarantee comes with hidden risks

Also read: Fiscal stimulus vs Monetary measures: How India and other countries mixed it up