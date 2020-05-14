Business Today
Loading...

FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech at 4 PM Live Updates: 2nd phase of announcement on economic package soon

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference on Economic Package Live Updates: The second phase announcements of the mega Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Modi government will likely be for agriculture and allied activities

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: May 14, 2020  | 14:48 IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman Speech at 4 PM Live Updates: 2nd phase of announcement on economic package soon
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman live press meet will start at 4 PM

In just an hour from now, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will spell out details regarding the second phase of the economic stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore. As per reports, the government could come up with big announcements for farmers, agriculture, allied activities and to revamp the rural economy. The supply chain issues and measures to address them could also be at the focus of the FM's presser.

Check out all the latest updates on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's press conference on BusinessToday.In live blog

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: nirmala sitharaman speech | nirmala speech on economic package | finance minister speech today | Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman | nirmala sitharaman news | nirmala sitharaman announcement today | nirmala sitharaman live today | sitharaman news | sitharaman s
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close