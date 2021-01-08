Former HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri joins biopharma company Strides as advisor

Former HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri has joined Strides Group as Advisor and Stelis Biopharma Bengaluru as Director. "Strides Pharma Science Limited is pleased to announce that eminent corporate doyen Aditya Puri joins the Strides Group as an Advisor and also will be a Director of its associate Company, Stelis Biopharma," announced the company.

This announcement comes as the company is moving from the incubation phase to a consolidation and growth phase. The biopharmaceutical company founded by Arun Kumar aims to bring world-class treatments at affordable costs to patients in both emerging and developed markets.

Aditya Puri said that he was looking forward to working with Kumar and building world-class institutions to produce high-quality affordable biotherapeutics and CDMO services. "The Group's established parentage, global success and headstart in terms of basic infrastructure, gives me the opportunity to be involved in and guide Stelis and other Group endeavors in their exciting growth story," said Puri.

Arun Kumar, founder and Chairman of the Board of Strides said, "I am delighted to welcome Aditya as our Advisor and to the Stelis Board. This a huge vote of confidence in the potential of Stelis. Aditya's illustrious legacy is well-known. Having nurtured HDFC Bank since inception, his deep experience will be extremely valuable for the Strides Group and Stelis in particular. With Stelis poised for its next leg of growth, this is the right time to expand the Board, and ensure robust guidance and governance by the best possible industry minds. I look forward to working with Aditya and leveraging his expertise to take Stelis to new heights."

Puri headed HDFC Bank from its inception in 1994 until his retirement in October 2020. He is the longest-serving head of a private bank in India. HDFC Bank is known to have scaled great heights under the leadership of Puri to become one of India's most valuable banks by m-cap. Puri has been conferred with multiple awards and accolades in his illustrious career. He was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by Euromoney Awards of Excellence 2020 and was inducted into the Chartered Accountants Hall of Fame by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

