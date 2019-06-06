'Kejriwal's jumla': Free Delhi Metro rides for women not feasible, says Hardeep Singh Puri

Following Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement that women will be able to travel for free on buses and the Delhi Metro, aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri has called his plan a jumla and said that Kejriwal has no plan in mind.

"Mr Kejriwal has confused people because this is not how you give schemes. Central govt needs to be on board. DMRC didn't get any proposal from the Delhi govt. Delhi govt already is running out of funds, they are in debt. I don't know how Kejriwal is planning to give metro rides for free," said the minister.

The Delhi Metro comes under the Delhi government as well as under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. Hardeep Singh Puri has recently been given the portfolio of Civil Aviation. In the earlier BJP term, Puri served as the Housing and Urban Affairs minister, a role he has retained in the new cabinet.

"Kejriwal has no plan in mind. This metro and bus freebie is just a jumla," further added the minister with the Centre claiming that the plan is not feasible.

In its announcement, the Delhi CM had said that the state government would bear the entire cost of Rs 1,600 crore.

"The safety of women is the most important for the AAP government. Keeping in mind the safety of women, the government has decided that in Delhi all Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses and the Delhi Metro will be free for women so that maximum number of women can use public transport. Public transport is said to be safest for women. Due to the increase in metro prices, they are not being able to use these services," Kejriwal said while addressing a press conference.

