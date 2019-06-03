Arvind Kejriwal's free Delhi Metro, DTC Bus rides for women defies Gender 'Equality': Twitterati

Just months before the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of making DTC bus and the Metro rides free for women in the national capital has raised quite a storm on Twitter among the Twitterati's. Some of them think it's a good initiative for women and senior citizens, while others are saying that the Delhi government's decision is completely unjustified and defies Gender 'Equality'.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government would bear the expense, around Rs 1,600 crore for the year. He added that the decision has been taken keeping the safety of women in mind. It would take about three months for the rollout of the scheme.

"The government is planning free travel for women in public transport and is going to bear the loss of revenue that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation and the cluster scheme buses would face due to this decision," a Times of India report quoted a Delhi government official as saying.

The 'free' public transport isn't new and the move is gaining a lot of supporters worldwide. Countries like Luxembourg are planning to set aside the fee in an attempt to make a green push. Cities like Dunkirk in France and Tallinn in Estonia are already providing free commuting.

Here are some of the Twitterati reactions:

Women will be able to travel for free on Delhi buses and metro under a new proposal from Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal. https://t.co/YmQHBJXnGM - Twitter Moments India (@MomentsIndia) June 3, 2019

Women in Delhi will get a free ride on buses and the metro. What a wonderful idea @ArvindKejriwal ! Will Mumbai emulate this? All the trouble we are going through for the construction of the metro will then be worth it. - Pritish Nandy (@PritishNandy) June 3, 2019

How is free travel for women making environment safe for them? Are you kidding us? #DelhiMetro@ArvindKejriwal#ArvindKejriwalhttps://t.co/jtbmXucfsp - Sarika Rana (@sarikarana02) June 3, 2019

With all due respect, women in Delhi didn't ask for a free pass to ride when they voted for Kejriwal ji, they had voted for the safe environment promised to them. https://t.co/5AtSuFKFzt - Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) June 3, 2019

Great to see a real debate on a real issue affecting the safety and mobility of women in this country. On behalf of Delhi govt, @DDC_Delhi is collating all comments/suggestions for effective implementation of this policy. Write to us at delhiwomensafety@gmail.com#DelhiMetrohttps://t.co/C3X273OfYD - Jasmine Shah (@Jasmine441) June 3, 2019

Those who are deeply affected by this move can pay double the ticket price in protest...âº #DelhiMetro - Aam Aadmi Party - Navi Mumbai (Belapur Assembly) (@AapBelapurNM) June 3, 2019

A large number of women are not allowed to go out of the house - for studies, jobs, or other reasons, because their families can't afford safe transport. The free travel offered by Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal will enable these girls to step out. #AAP4EaseOfLiving#DelhiMetrohttps://t.co/hTuk2HvnWy - Preeti Sharma Menon (@PreetiSMenon) June 3, 2019

If #DelhiMetro will be free for Women then who will responsible in DMRC loss ? If everyone equal then why special treatment given to Women, it is not the way of Gender based discrimination ? https://t.co/DLyURlKymL - Abhishek Mishra (@Abhishek_Mshra) June 3, 2019

How about providing employment to women than free tickets? I would have prefered reserving CEO/MD/PM/MP Seats for women if freebies are out. Can such schemes be thought of? #DelhiMetro#ArvindKejriwal#Womenrightshttps://t.co/nZRJ9oSR9t - Heena (@meow_06) June 3, 2019

(Edited by Vivek Dubey)

Also read: Noida Metro cards sale dip, commuters blame lack of seamless connectivity, high fare

Also read: Delhi govt proposes to make metro and bus travel free for women in the national capital: Kejriwal