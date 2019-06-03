Arvind Kejriwal's free Delhi Metro, DTC Bus rides for women defies Gender 'Equality': Twitterati

Business Today

Just months before the Delhi Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's announcement of making DTC bus and the Metro rides free for women in the national capital has raised quite a storm on Twitter among the Twitterati's. Some of them think it's a good initiative for women and senior citizens, while others are saying that the Delhi government's decision is completely unjustified and defies Gender 'Equality'.

Kejriwal said that the Delhi government would bear the expense, around Rs 1,600 crore for the year. He added that the decision has been taken keeping the safety of women in mind. It would take about three months for the rollout of the scheme.

"The government is planning free travel for women in public transport and is going to bear the loss of revenue that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, Delhi Transport Corporation and the cluster scheme buses would face due to this decision," a Times of India report quoted a Delhi government official as saying.

The 'free' public transport isn't new and the move is gaining a lot of supporters worldwide. Countries like Luxembourg are planning to set aside the fee in an attempt to make a green push.  Cities like Dunkirk in France and Tallinn in Estonia are already providing free commuting.

Here are some of the Twitterati reactions:

