Gandhi Jayanti Live Updates: PM Modi, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Father of the Nation

India is observing 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on Wednesday. On this occasion, several prayer meetings and commemorative ceremonies will be held across schools, colleges, government offices and other institutions. Leaders from different political parties will also pay homage to Bapu at his Samadhi at Raj Ghat, New Delhi. Top Congress leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi have already arrived at the Raj Ghat, while Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead a padayatra from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office to the Raj Ghat to mark Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also arrived at the Raj Ghat to pay his floral tributes. In his tweet today, PM Modi said India expresses "gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet". PM Modi will later in the day go to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where he will make several big announcements from Sabarmati, including the ban on single-use plastic and making India an open defecation free country. Other BJP leaders will also take part in several activities to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

9.24 AM: The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched by PM on September 11, 2019, is not about banning single use plastic but creating awareness.

The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched by the Hon'ble PM on 11th September 2019 is not about banning single use plastic but creating awareness and a people's movement to curb its use @PMOindia@moefcchttps://t.co/ZTb4jtJ3t8 â Swachh Bharat (@swachhbharat) October 1, 2019

9.21 AM: "Best wishes to the nation on the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi," says AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

9.12 AM: Let us commemorate his birth anniversary by contributing towards Swachh Bharat and saying no to single-use plastic, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

My tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th Birth Anniversary. Let us commemorate his birth anniversary by contributing towards Swachh Bharat and saying NO to single-use plastic.This will be our real tribute to Bapu.#GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/iZmKp3KkuF â Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) October 2, 2019

8.50 AM: Gandhi Jayanti: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission; launches cow dung soaps and bamboo bottles.

8.31 AM: The Congress party pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

Gandhi Ji embodies the kind of change that is possible when ordinary people come together to do extraordinary things.



Today as we celebrate his 150th birth anniversary we must make a pledge to continue his legacy of Satya & Ahimsa. #Gandhi150pic.twitter.com/ptn8bnM4t3 â Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2019

We honour Lal Bahadur Shastri a stalwart of the Congress party, freedom fighter & leader of the masses. He gave us the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisaan' & worked tirelessly for the people as the Prime Minister. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna for his contributions to the nation. pic.twitter.com/d056g5ah76 â Congress (@INCIndia) October 2, 2019

8.30 AM: BJP pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

8.16 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' from New Delhi today.

8.13 AM: PM MODI'S SCHEDULE FOR TODAY

7.20 am: PM Modi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

7.50 am: PM Modi to pay homage to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri

10.30 am: Floral tributes at the Parliament House

5.50 pm: Welcome reception at the Ahmedabad airport; this will be followed by a visit to Sabarmati Ashram

8.30 pm: PM Modi to participate at a Navratri festival at GMDC Ground.

8.02 AM: PM Modi remembers former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

7.53 AM: PM Modi pays homage to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary at Vijay Ghat. Other leaders like Delhi CM Arvind Kajriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are also present.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. #LalBahadurShastriJayantipic.twitter.com/YoI07Sbwjp â ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

7.51 AM: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Manmohan Singh pay tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. Lal Bahadur Shastri also shares his birth anniversary with Mahatma Gandhi.

Delhi: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh pay tribute to Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. #LalBahadurShastriJayantipic.twitter.com/yBTB000Q6O â ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

7.40 AM: PM Modi, in his tweet earlier today, said India expresses "gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity".

à¤°à¤¾à¤·à¥à¤à¥à¤°à¤ªà¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤®à¤¹à¤¾à¤¤à¥à¤®à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤§à¥ à¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ 150à¤µà¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤®-à¤à¤¯à¤à¤¤à¥ à¤ªà¤° à¤¶à¤¤-à¤¶à¤¤ à¤¨à¤®à¤¨à¥¤



Tributes to beloved Bapu! On #Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet. pic.twitter.com/4y0HqBO762 â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2019

7.30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat. #GandhiJayantipic.twitter.com/cjhtAVgaZt â ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2019

7.20 AM: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.