Gandhi Jayanti Live Updates: PM Modi, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Father of the Nation

150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: PM Modi will make several big announcements today, including the ban on single-use plastic and making India an open defecation free country

New Delhi     Last Updated: October 2, 2019  | 09:26 IST
Gandhi Jayanti Live Updates: PM Modi, ex-PM Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi pay tributes to Father of the Nation
Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi: We pledge to continue working hard to realise Mahatma Gandhi's dreams and create a better planet, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India is observing 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, on Wednesday. On this occasion, several prayer meetings and commemorative ceremonies will be held across schools, colleges, government offices and other institutions. Leaders from different political parties will also pay homage to Bapu at his Samadhi at Raj Ghat, New Delhi. Top Congress leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi have already arrived at the Raj Ghat, while Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead a padayatra from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office to the Raj Ghat to mark Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also arrived at the Raj Ghat to pay his floral tributes. In his tweet today, PM Modi said India expresses "gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet". PM Modi will later in the day go to Ahmedabad, Gujarat, where he will make several big announcements from Sabarmati, including the ban on single-use plastic and making India an open defecation free country. Other BJP leaders will also take part in several activities to mark the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

9.24 AM: The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched by PM on September 11, 2019, is not about banning single use plastic but creating awareness.

9.21 AM: "Best wishes to the nation on the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi," says AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

9.12 AM: Let us commemorate his birth anniversary by contributing towards Swachh Bharat and saying no to single-use plastic, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

8.50 AM: Gandhi Jayanti: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission; launches cow dung soaps and bamboo bottles.

8.31 AM: The Congress party pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.

8.30 AM: BJP pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

8.16 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' from New Delhi today.

8.13 AM: PM MODI'S SCHEDULE FOR TODAY

  • 7.20 am: PM Modi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat
  • 7.50 am: PM Modi to pay homage to former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri
  • 10.30 am: Floral tributes at the Parliament House
  • 5.50 pm: Welcome reception at the Ahmedabad airport; this will be followed by a visit to Sabarmati Ashram
  • 8.30 pm: PM Modi to participate at a Navratri festival at GMDC Ground.

8.02 AM: PM Modi remembers former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.

7.53 AM: PM Modi pays homage to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary at Vijay Ghat. Other leaders like Delhi CM Arvind Kajriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are also present.

7.51 AM: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Manmohan Singh pay tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. Lal Bahadur Shastri also shares his birth anniversary with Mahatma Gandhi.

7.40 AM: PM Modi, in his tweet earlier today, said India expresses "gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity".

7.30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.

7.20 AM: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.

