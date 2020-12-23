Gautam Gambhir to launch 'Jan Rasoi' to serve lunch at Re 1 in East Delhi

BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is set to launch 'Jan Rasoi' canteens in his parliamentary constituency of East Delhi to serve food to the needy. These canteens will offer lunch to the needy for only Re 1.

"I have always felt that everybody has the right to healthy and hygienic food irrespective of caste, creed, religion or financial condition. It is saddening to see the homeless and destitute not being able to get even two square meals a day," news agency PTI quoted Gambhir as saying.

Gambhir will inaugurate the first such canteen in Gandhi Nagar on Thursday, followed by another in Ashok Nagar on the Republic Day, his office said.

A statement from his office read, "The 'Jan Rasoi' at Gandhi Nagar, one of the biggest wholesale garment markets in the country, will be a full modern canteen which will provide lunch to those in need for just Re 1."

The statement further added that it will have a capacity to seat 100 people at a time but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed at present.

The meal will provide a serving of rice, lentils and vegetable curries.

The project is being funded by Gautam Gambhir Foundation and the MP's personal resources, and has no government support, the statement said.

The BJP MP said it was his vision that every person in Delhi gets healthy food and clean water.

Also read: Modi govt committed to farmers' welfare, hope stir ends soon: Defence Minister

Also read: Andhra, MP lead in urban local body reforms, permitted to borrow Rs 4,898 crore extra