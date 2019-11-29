GDP means 'Godse Divisive Politics' to BJP: Congress

India's GDP growth has been recorded at 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of FY20. Soon after the numbers were released, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala termed GDP as 'Godse Divisive Politics', taking a dig on BJP MP from Bhopal Pragya Thakur's praise of Nathuram Godse, while criticising Modi government's failure to stem slowdown.

"India's GDP has collapsed to an abysmal 4.5%. We are in a virtual free-fall. This is the lowest GDP quarter in 6 years. But why is the BJP celebrating? Because their understanding of GDP (Godse Divisive Politics) suggests double digit growth levels. All in the perspective!" said Surjewala in a tweet.

Congress retweeted the post and said, "GDP at 26 quarter low at 4.5%. Every day BJP reaches record lows - of morality, governance & statistics."

GDP at 26 quarter low at 4.5% Every day BJP reaches record lows - of morality, governance & statistics. #GDPkeBureDinhttps://t.co/C117umje7J - Congress (@INCIndia) November 29, 2019

Analysts had anticipated a dip in GDP growth in the second quarter and pegged it around a rate of 4.2-4.7 per cent. The government had accepted that the economy is in a downward spiral but said that this was merely a slowdown and not recession.

Congress's 'Godse Divisive Politics' jibe comes after Pragya Thakur criticised Rahul Gandhi for calling her a terrorist. Gandhi's comment came as Thakur glorified Nathuram Godse as a patriot during a parliament session. Rahul Gandhi called her a terrorist and said, "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament."

Amid severe criticism BJP removed her from the parliamentary panel on defence and barred her from attending BJP's parliamentary meet during this session.

