Get tax refunds faster now! I-T department to launch new portal on Jun 7

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) will launch a new e-filing portal on June 7 for convenience of taxpayers and providing a modern, seamless experience, along with quicker refunds.

The new taxpayer-friendly portal will be integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds to taxpayers, CBDT said in a release.

All interactions and uploads or pending actions will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action by taxpayer, while free of cost ITR preparation software will also be available on the new portal with interactive questions to help taxpayers for ITRs 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline). Facility for preparation of ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7 will be made available shortly, it added.

"Taxpayers will be able to proactively update their profile to provide certain details of income including salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in pre-filling their ITR. Detailed enablement of pre-filling with salary income, interest, dividend and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date is June 30th, 2021)," the release said.

A new call center for assistance of taxpayers and prompt response to queries will also be available, while detailed FAQs (frequently asked questions), user manuals, videos and chatbot/live agent will also be provided on the new portal.

Besides, functionalities for filing income tax forms, add tax professionals, submit responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals would also be available.

Earlier, the tax department had said in a tweet that e-filing services will not be available from June 1-6 as it will be moving to new portal.

As we move to the new e-filing portal, e-filing services will not be available from 1st-6th June,2021. Do plan to complete your e-filing work accordingly/by 31st May/on our new portal https://t.co/GYvO3n9wMf 7th Jun, 2021 onwards. Stay Tuned!#NewPortal #eFiling #EasingCompliancepic.twitter.com/i3wi45cTI0 - Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) May 27, 2021

The new portal will be available for taxpayers from June 18, after the advance tax instalment date, to avoid any inconvenience.

"The mobile app will also be released subsequent to the initial launch of the portal, to enable taxpayers to get familiar with various features," the release said, adding that the launch of new portal is another initiative by CBDT for providing ease of compliance to taxpayers and other stakeholders.

