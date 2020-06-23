Govt mulls exporting PPE suits as production hits surplus

The government might soon allow the export of nearly 50 lakh personal protective equipment (PPE) suits a month as production reaches surplus levels. The move might come into effect because of the demand tabled by the Indian apparel export industry body AEPC on June 21. According to AECP, PPE kits' production has reached 8 lakh units per day in the country.

Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) chairman A Sakthivel said, "Domestic exporters are prepared to play a key role in the global market for PPEs, which is estimated to be more than $60 billion over the next five years".

Consequently, the textile ministry is currently seeking permission for the PPE kits' export to cover losses it suffered because of the coronavirus pandemic. Export of PPE kits, including suits made for firefighters and bulletproof jackets, was stopped on January 31.

According to the Hindustan Times report, Clothes Manufacturing Association of India did a survey of around 1,000 factories in May and found that the textile companies' apparel sales plunged to 84 per cent during the coronavirus-induced lockdown. However, PPE production reached surplus levels.

South India Mills Association President K Selvaraju also said that the textile companies were producing nearly 1 crore kits a month. Besides, and 2.02 crore PPE suits have been supplied in the Indian market till now.

The daily added that discussions between different stakeholders on PPEs export have already taken place. It is likely that there will be an official announcement on this matter by the end of this week. Additionally, the manufacturers will have to comply with international standards and acquire certifications to ensure that their products are up to the mark.

According to AEPC chairman, countries like Bangladesh, Indonesia, Pakistan and others have lifted the ban on PPE exports and were receiving huge orders.

He added that Pakistan received $100 million export orders last week, which was likely to go up to $500 million. Similarly, Bangladesh aggressively protected the global businesses from countries such as the US, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Kuwait while tackling the pandemic.

