Govt orders removal of speed breakers on national highways

The central government on Tuesday initiated a special drive to remove all speed breakers on national highways to ensure hassle-free traffic movement, especially on toll plazas. The government has been taken this decision after implementation of FASTag, an electronic toll collection system, from December 15, 2019 to provide commotion-free movement on highways.

"With the effective implementation of FASTag on toll plazas and conversion of cash toll lanes to FASTag lanes, the speed breakers/ rumble strips constructed at toll plazas are being removed with immediate effect for smooth vehicular movement," Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said on Tuesday.

The speed breakers result in considerable delay, damage to the vehicles and significant discomfort to vehicle occupants and more fuel consumption due to acceleration and deceleration. "This initiative will save time, money and facilitate smooth vehicular movement especially to ambulances, elderly and unwell people commuting on national highways," the road ministry said.

In the larger context, this will also ensure avoidable wastage of transportation fuel for which country is heavily import-dependent, and will also result in lesser pollution, it added.

Roads of different categories and under different situations are designed for designated speeds at which vehicles can travel with convenience and safety. At certain locations, control of speed becomes necessary to promote orderly traffic movement and improved safety. Considering the fact that national highways are designed to cater to high speed traffic without any hindrance, the drive to remove speed breakers from national highways under the jurisdiction of National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), the road ministry said.

FASTag has become mandatory for using the national highways from 15 January. It is a simple to use, reloadable tag fixed on the windscreen of a vehicle, which enables automatic deduction of toll charges from the prepaid or savings account linked to it while the vehicle is in motion.

The road ministry said that positive effects of electronic toll collection system are being realised by the commuters on toll plazas. Introduction of speed breakers-free highways is another step in commitment to provide safe, smooth and seamless journey to commuters on national highways, it added.

