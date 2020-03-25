Govt postpones Census 2021, NPR updation amid coronavirus crisis

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, the first phase of Census 2021 and the updation of National Population Register (NPR) postponed until further orders, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said on Wednesday. Both the exercises were scheduled to be carried out from April 1 to September 30.

"The first phase of Census 2021 and updation of NPR, which was to begin on various dates decided by the State/UT governments beginning 1st April 2020 and various related field activities, are postponed until further orders," MHA said.

The announcement came a day after the Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown across the country, with effective from March 24.

The Census 2021 was scheduled to be conducted in two phases during April-September, 2020. In the phase I, house listing and housing census were proposed to be conducted, while in phase II population enumeration was scheduled to conducted during 9 to 28 February, 2021.

Besides, the updation of controversial NPR was proposed to be held along with phase I of Census 2021 in all the states and union territories (except Assam).

Due to the outbreak ofCOVID-19 pandemic, high alert has been declared by the government of India as well as the States/Union Territories. "The MHA has issued guidelines with the directions for their strict implementation, on the measures to be taken by the Ministries/Departments of Government of India and State/Union Territory Governments for containment of COVID-19 Epidemic in the country," it said.

On Wednesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India rises at 568, including 43 foreigners. Globally, the number has reached 4,22,829, with Italy reporting maximum casualties at 6,820. The ministry of health and family welfare has issued advisories for various precautionary measures, including social distancing, to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

By Chitranjan Kumar

