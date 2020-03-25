Coronavirus in India Live Updates: Maharashtra tally reaches 116; four more test coronavirus positive

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates: The total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 116. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the current count of COVID19 patients in Maharashtra had risen. "In Sangli, five people from one family are identified as positive due to contacts and four people from mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts," he tweeted. He added that total 14 people from these have been recovered and are in the process of being discharged from the hospitals. As the 21-day lockdown period begins in India, several reports of people thronging shops to buy household items are coming in from various parts of the country.

3.00 PM: Face masks worth Rs 1 crore seized

Mumbai Police seized 4 lakh face masks worth around Rs 1 crore from a godown near Mumbai Airport Cargo Terminal, today. Case registered. More details awaited.

2.58 PM: Coronavirus cases in Bihar

Nitish Kumar announces Rs 1,000 each to rashion card holders. "In wake of lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the state government has decided to give Rs 1000 each to every family that holds a ration card," says the Bihar Chief Minister's Office. The state has reported three cases so far, including one death.

2.54 PM: Captain Amarinder Singh writes to Amit Shah, Thackeray

Have written to HM Amit Shah & Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to facilitate the evacuation of devotees stranded at Nanded Sahib Gurudwara. The pilgrims have been stranded there for long & we owe them a safe return to their homes & families, says the Punjab CM.

2.53 PM: Follow lockdown: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli ask people to adhere to the 21-day nationwide lockdown. "These are testing times and we need to wake up to the seriousness of this situation. Please let us all follow what's been told to us and stand united please. It's a plea to everyone," says kohli.

2.42 PM: Maharashtra tally reaches 116; four more test coronavirus positive

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has reached 116. State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the current count of COVID19 patients in Maharashtra was 116. "In Sangli, five people from one family are identified as positive due to contacts and four people from mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts," he Tweeted.

2:30 PM: Delhi government allows drug, cosmetic manufacturer to make hand sanitiser

All manufacturers of drugs and cosmetics in Delhi have been allowed to make ethanol-based hand sanitisers till June 30, 2020, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday.

2:25 PM: Odisha Mining Corporation has contributed Rs 500 crore to the chief minister's relief fund for supporting the state governmet against coronavirus.

2:20 PM: Strict action against landlords forcing healthcare workers to vacate: Delhi government

Delhi government, on Wednesday, directed district adminitrations and police to take strict actions against those landlords who were forcing doctors, healthcare professions, paramedical staff to vacate their houses.

2:10 PM: Coronavirus: Gujarat tally 38; over 1 crore under surveillance

The number of COVID-19 cases in Gujarat has gone up to 38 as three more people tested positive for the coronavirus on March 25. One new case each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara. Out of the three new cases, one patient has history of travel to Dubai, while the two others are cases of local transmission of the viral infection.

Under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Gujarat government has so far covered 1,60,62,000 people who have acute respiratory infection.

2:00 PM: Ordnance Factory Board designates 285 beds for isolation wards

Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has designated 285 beds for isolation wards in handling coronavirus cases. 40 beds in hospitals at vehicle factory Jabalpur, 30 each at metal and steel factory Ishapore, gun and shell factory Cossipore, ammunition factory Khadki: Defence Ministry

1.55 PM: COVID-19 positive cases climb 116 in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra, total of 116 people have got infected from coronavirus, according to Rajesh Tope, health minister of the state. He added, "In Sangli 5 people from one family are identified as positive due to contacts and 4 people from Mumbai are identified as positive due to travel history or contacts".

1.43 PM: It's a war: Maha CM

It is a war-like situation so I have compared this Coronavirus with war, when we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

1.30 PM: I am at home listening to Mrs CM, you listen to your home minister, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

1.20 PM: Labour ministry issues advisory

In the backdrop of outbreak of COVID-19, to giverelief to workers, an advisory By Ministry of Labour and Employment to all States/UTs, for the usage of Cess fund for Welfare of Construction Workers.

1.10 PM: Auto industry stares at Rs 50,000 crore loss

Industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has said the industry will suffer a production loss of an estimated Rs 2,300 crore per day due to the shutdown. The 21-day curfew would thus result in a production loss of around Rs 50,000 crore.

1.00 PM: Ranchi villages go under lockdown

Three villages comprising over 150 labourers, some 25 km away from Ranchi, isolate themselves. They have put up 6-7 self made barricades to lock themselves. The youths of the village are patrolling in groups. They are neither allowing anybody in nor permitting anyone to go out. They vow to stay inside despite all odd and adverse conditions.

12.55 PM: Visuals of PM Modi convening a Cabinet meeting

Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was held at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today, social distancing was seen during the meeting.

12.50 PM: Coronavirus cases in Rajashtan

Four new cases of COVID-19 have appeared in Rajasthan, including three from Bhilwara and one from Jodhpur. While the Jodhpur patient has a travel history, the two Bhilwara patients were medical staff. The total COVID-19 cases in Rajashtan have risen to 32. Three patients have recovered.

12.38 PM: CCMB may soon come up with Covid-19 kits

To combat Covid-19 pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) insists that widescale "testing, testing, and testing" is the key as early diagnosis may help save lives. Aligning with the call of WHO, the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) is working overtime on the development of cost-effective and accurate diagnostic kits for wide distribution.

12.36 PM: Will work beyond mandate: Gen Bipin Rawat

Involved deeply into the efforts to tackle COVID-19 spread, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat today said the country is at a juncture where the armed forces will have to operate beyond their mandate and help the country in the fight against Coronaviru

12.35 PM: Coronavirus cases in Delhi

The national capital has reported 31 COVID-19 cases, which also includes six patients who have recovered so far. The UT has also reported one death.

12.32 PM: Coronavirus cases in Telangana

The state has reported 34 active cases, of which only one has recovered so far.

12.30 PM: Coronavirus cases in Punjab

State has reported 29 coronavirus cases so far. Punjab had imposed a state-wide curfew on Monday as a measure to check the spread of the deadly infection.

12.28 PM: Kejriwal govt provides free meal

Free meals being provided by Delhi Government at a 'Rain Basera' on Baba Kharak Singh Marg. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor Anil Baijal had assured in the media briefing earlier today that no one will sleep hungry in the city during 21-day lockdown.

12.26 PM: All GoAir employees to have pay cut in March as we are left with no choice due to travel restrictions over coronavirus, says CEO Vinay Dube. - PTI

12.23 PM: Key highlights of Kejriwal's press conference

We will ensure strict implementation of lockdown in Delhi.

We all should stay home during lockdown period to combat coronavirus.

We will ensure essential services during lockdown period, request people not to panic.

Will issue e-passes to vegetable-sellers, grocers among others to ensure essential supplies during lockdown.

11.42 AM: Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal holds a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at LG Secretariat. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also present in the meeting.

11.41 AM: Lockdown's necessary, says Anand Mahindra

The lockdown's necessary, but will be devastating for the homeless, daily wage earners&contract workers. If each of us takes care of the daily rations&essentials of at least 3 less privileged families, it will have an exponential effect but unlike COVID, it'll be a 'good virus.'

11.40 AM: Total 22,038 individuals screened so far: ICMR

Total 22,928 samples from 22,038 individuals have been tested for SARS-CoV2 as on 25th March 2020 10 AM, says ICMR. A total of 539 individuals have been confirmed positive among suspected cases and contacts of known positive cases, says the body.

11.32 AM: Mizoram person tests positive

A sample of a Mizoram person, an Aizawl resident, has tested positive at Guwahati Medical College Hospital, confirms Assam Health Department Principal Secretary Samir Sinha. The patient is now admitted at Zoram Medical College.

11.30 AM: Wuhan resumes bus services; China reports 47 new cases

Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Wednesday resumed bus services within the city for the first time since the nine-week lockdown even as 47 new imported cases were reported from the country, threatening a second wave of infections. China on Tuesday decided to lift the three-month lockdown on more than 56 million people in the central Hubei province. However, the prolonged lockdown of Hubei's capital Wuhan will end on April 8, lifting the mass quarantine over the city with a population of over 11 million. - PTI

11.05 AM: WHO terms lockdown 'comprehensive and robust'

United Nations, Mar 25 The UN has expressed solidarity with India in its fight against coronavirus, with a top official at the world body's health agency praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 21-day nationwide lockdown as a "comprehensive and robust" response to the raging COVID-19 pendamic. Globally, the death toll from the coronavirus has risen to 18,915 with more than 422,900 cases reported in over 165 countries and territories, as per data from Johns Hopkins University. - PTI

11.00 AM: No passenger train to run till April 14

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of a 21-day lockdown across the country, the Indian Railways on Tuesday said that its suspension of all passenger services will continue till April 14. However, freight movement will continue to carry essential commodities across the country, officials said. The railways on Sunday had announced the suspension of all its passenger services from March 22 midnight to March 31 and said only goods trains will run during the said period amid concerns that coronavirus-infected passengers were spreading the virus further. - PTI

10.41 AM: Three new coronavirus cases in Gujarat

Three new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Gujarat. "Total 38 positive cases reported till date. FIR has been registered against 147 people for breaking home quarantine," says Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Gujarat Health and Family Welfare Department.

10.30 AM: Strict action against landlords for forcing doctors to vacate houses.

10.15 AM: As many as 277 evacuees from Iran arrived at Jodhpur Airport (from Delhi) today. A preliminary screening was conducted at the airport upon arrival and thereafter the evacuees were shifted to the Army Wellness Facility established in Jodhpur Military Station: PRO Defence Rajasthan

10.00 AM: Time to adopt humane approach: Govt to private firms

The Ministry of Home Affairs issues advisory to private security agencies stating:"This is the time for the private security industry to adopt a humane approach and protect its workers and staff members from lay-offs and consequent decrease in earnings."

9.48 AM: Confirmed cases of contact transmission in UP

A 33-year-old resident of Pilibhit has been tested positive for coronavirus. He doesn't have any travel history, it is a confirmed case of contact transmission: Dr Sudhir Singh, King George's Medical University, Lucknow. - ANI

9.47 AM: Five people test positive for COVID19 in Indore. Of the five, four are residents of Indore and one of Ujjain: Health Officer Dr Praveen Jadia. - ANI

9.46 AM: DPIT issues new directions to states

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIT) issues instruction to state authorities "to not obstruct and call for closure of food processing units".

9.45 AM: People in Bengaluru practice social distancing. Visuals of circles been drawn outside a grocery store.

9.44 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to interact with citizens of Varanasi via video conferencing, today at 5 pm.

9.43 AM: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to hold a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal at 11 am today at LG Secretariat.

9.42 AM: Visuals from Delhi Noida Direct Flyway

Police barricading continues at Uttar Pradesh-Delhi border to stop movement of vehicles except those rendering/availing essential services amid lockdown; visuals from DND flyway.

9.41 AM: Mahan Air flight carrying 277 Indian passengers landed at Delhi airport today early morning from Tehran, Ira.

9.40 AM: Another positive case in Bihar

Another person test positive for coronavirus in Patna's Nalanda Medical college and hospital; the total number of cases rise to four in the state.

9.39 AM: Set up 24*7 helpline: Govt to states

Ministry of Home Affairs has directed all states and Union Territories to set up round the clock control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods/services amid 21 days lockdown.

9.38 PM: No panic buying please, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people not to indulge in panic buying. "By converging around shops, you are risking the spread of COVID-19.No panic buying please.Please stay indoors. I repeat- Centre and State Governments will ensure all essentials are available," says the PM.

9.05 AM: Punjab CM set up COVID-19 Relief Fund

Capt. Amarinder Singh has set up the CoViD Relief Fund to receive contributions from individuals, organisations and corporates to assist fellow Punjabis in fight against Covid19. "Your contributions will be used for the benefit of the underprivileged. I thank you all for your support," says the Punjab CM.

8.57 AM: Punjab issues new curfew guidelines

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced new curfew guidelines to ease people's problems amid coronavirus lockdown. He has warned people of strict action under section 188 IPC against those violating curfew and home quarantine.

8.46 AM: Indian airspace being used only by international flights

India's airspace, amid the suspension of the operations of all international and domestic commercial flights. The Indian airspace is being used only by the international flights which are passing through.

8.45 AM: HRD Ministry announces closure of institutions

All offices of Ministry of Human Resource Development Ministry and autonomous institutions under it will remain closed for three weeks. CBSE and NCERT have been asked to work on alternate exam schedule and academic calendar, respectively.

8.30 AM: Police to deliver milk in UP

In wake of the nationwide lockdown, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says the police will deliver milk, vegetables, essentials to doorsteps in the entire state.

8.15 AM: Flipkart suspends services

Online retailer Flipkart has announced that it is suspending services temporarily. On a notification on its website, the retailer said that it will be back as soon as possible. Flipkart's announcement comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day complete lockdown of the entire country. "We are temporarily suspending our services. Your needs have always been our priority, and our promise is that we will be back to serve you, as soon as possible. These are difficult times, times like no other. Never before have communities stayed apart to stay safe! Never before has being at home meant helping the nation! We urge you to Stay Home to Stay Safe! We will get there. And we will get through. Together," stated the notification on its website.

8.00 AM: India under lockdown

India's 1.3 billion population has now joined a growing list of countries that have imposed nationwide lockdowns like Spain, Italy, New Zealand, and others. Yesterday, it was PM Modi's second address to the nation. In his first address on March 19, he had enforced a one-day lockdown, known as "Janata Curfew".