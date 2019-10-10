Govt to constitute panel to privatise 150 trains, 50 railway stations

The government is planning a task force to draft a blueprint for transferring operations of 150 trains and 50 railway stations to private players.

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant in a letter to VK Yadav, Chairman, Railway Board stated that an empowered group will be formed to "drive the process" in a time-bound manner.

Besides Yadav and Kant, the panel will also comprise secretary, department of economic affairs and secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs.

"I had a detailed discussion with the Minister of Railways wherein it was decided that there is a necessity to take up the matter on priority for at least 50 stations," Kant told PTI.

"As you are already aware that the ministry of railways has also decided to bring in private train operators for passenger train operations and is contemplating to take up 150 trains in the first phase," he added.

He also said that Member, Engineering Railway Board and Member, Traffic Railway Board must be involved in the empowered group.

The Tejas Express on Lucknow-Delhi route, which was flagged off on October 4, is the Railways' first experience of running a train by non-railway operator, its own subsidiary, IRCTC.

IRCTC has a slew of benefits worked out for its passengers - combination meals, free insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh and compensation in case of delays.

