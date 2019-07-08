Govt to introduce Bill to evict former MPs, unauthorised occupants from Lutyen's bungalows

In a crackdown on illegal and unauthorised occupants of government residential accommodations, the Centre is soon going to introduce a bill to evict squatters, former MPs, and secretary-level official in Lutyens' Delhi, reported the Economic Times.

The Centre has to evict unauthorised occupants from government accommodations under the provisions of PPE Act, 1971. The Act provides "authority for the eviction of unauthorised occupants from public premises and for certain incidental matters."

The Centre will introduce the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment Bill, 2019 to facilitate smooth and speedy eviction of unauthorised occupants from Lutyen's Delhi.

The amendment Bill is likely to be introduced in the upcoming week in the Parliament. If amendments to Section 2, 3 and 7 in the Act get the nod from the majority of the MPs in the Parliament, the government would then be able to start the eviction process within three days after the tenure of an official gets over.

Thereafter, the vacant residence will be available to the new eligible person on the maturity of his/her turn in the waiting list.

At present, the eviction process takes more than two months, and sometimes years if the official files an appeal against the eviction in the civil court, reported the daily.

Currently, there is a shortage of 13,000 government residences and the waiting time for serving employees is eight to 10 years, as per estimates.

