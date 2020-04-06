Govt working on another relief package to minimise lockdown impact: sources

The Indian government is chalking out the third round of financial initiatives and re-designing of welfare schemes in a move to address the economic impact of the current 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus.

As per the senior officials, the measures focussed will be related to challenges post-lockdown period, PTI reported. Although nothing has been finalised yet, an official said.

FM Sitharaman announced a Rs 1.7-lakh-crore on March 26 in order to alleviate the hardship faced by the country's most vulnerable, including senior citizens, widows, farmers and daily wage labourers.

She also announced Rs 50 lakh insurance cover for each healthcare worker fighting coronavirus on frontline.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 3-week lockdown and urged 130 crore citizens of the country in light of the pandemic on March 24. On the same day, FM announced an extension of deadlines and reduced compliance burdens on companies in the wake of the lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic in India.

If a package is announced, it would be the third major initiative by the government to tackle the challenges thrown up by the rapid spread of coronavirus.

On Sunday, the officials said they are also looking at the possibility of redesigning some welfare and other government schemes to suit the post-lockdown situation.

Various options are on the table such as scholarships and fellowships given by ministries, harvesting of rabi crops and the government has started to address them one by one, they said.

Out of the 10 empowered groups of senior bureaucrats constituted by the prime minister to prepare India's response to COVID-19, one group is tasked to suggest economic measures.

An informal group of ministers, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, is also looking into various aspects of the lockdown.

