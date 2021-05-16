Business Today
Haryana lockdown extension: State Health Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter to announce the lockdown extension in Haryana

Haryana govt extends lockdown till May 24 amid COVID-19 surge
Earlier, the lockdown in Haryana was extended from May 19 to May 17

The Haryana government on Sunday, May 16, extended the ongoing lockdown-like curbs in the state till May 24 to check the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

State Health Minister Anil Vij took to Twitter to announce the lockdown extension in Haryana. "Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana extended from 17 May to 24 May. Stringent measures will be taken to implement the alert," he tweeted.

