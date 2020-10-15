Haven't filed GST return yet? Why you must file it before October 15

If you have not filed your GST returns for any two consecutive tax period up to July 2020, they you must pay dues by today (October 15) to avoid blocking of the E-way bill generation facility.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has said that E-way bill generation facility will be blocked for taxpayers who haven't filed GSTR-3B for two or more tax period from October 15, 2020. The GSTR-3B is a simple tax return form introduced by the government to relax the requirements for businesses that have recently transitioned to GST.

"Taxpayers who haven't filed any 2 consecutive GSTR-3B returns up to July 2020 tax period will not be able to generate Part-A of the E-way Bill beginning 15th October," CBIC said in a tweet.

This action will be taken against taxpayers having aggregate turnover above Rs 5 crore in preceding financial year. Such taxpayers who have two or more GSTR-3B returns pending will not be able to generate Part A of the E-way bill from October 15, 2020.

As per the CGST rules, the E-way bill generation facility of a taxpayer is liable to be restricted, if the person fails to file their GSTR-3B returns, for a consecutive period of two months or more. The government has introduced this change around the e-way bill generation with an aim to crack down on GST non-filers and evaders.

In its last meeting, the GST Council had approved that this provision will be made applicable for the taxpayers whose aggregate annual turnover is more than Rs 5 crore. In a respite to small taxpayers having annual turnover less than Rs 5 crore, they have been allowed to file quarterly GSTR-3B. This facility will be available from January 1, 2021.

