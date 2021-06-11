Home delivery of liquor in Delhi from today

The Delhi government's liquor website and mobile application will come into effect from today (June 11) as per the amendment in Delhi Excise Rules. Although the amended rules will come into effect from Friday, home delivery of liquor will take some time as the Delhi government is yet to notify the terms and conditions regarding the same.

Apart from placing orders for liquor via mobile application and website Delhiites will also be able to get liquor at open places like terraces, courtyards of clubs, bars attached to hotels, and independent restaurants. Customers will also have a choice of getting alcohol in bottles, as per the Delhi Excise (Amendment) Rules, 2021.

Delhi finance department has said most of these amendments, including Rule 66 of the Delhi Excise Rules will come into effect from June 10, as per the official notification.

As per the previous excise rule, home delivery of liquor was allowed only if orders were placed through orders and email. To date, there have been no applications for the L-13 license due to the impracticality of the rules.

Whether home delivery of liquor will finally begin as per the revised rules or not will depend on the number of L-13 license applications and the government's willingness to clear them.

Alcohol manufacturers had requested the Delhi government to allow home delivery of liquor about a month back since people gathered at wine shops to purchase liquor in advance. Meanwhile, liquor shops have been operating on an odd-even basis in the national capital since June 7 (Monday) as a part of the gradual Unlock process.

