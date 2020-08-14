Home Minister Amit Shah tests negative for coronavirus

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that his coronavirus report has come negative and will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of the doctor. The 55-year-old BJP leader was admitted to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram after he recently tested positive for coronavirus.

"Today my coronavirus test report has come negative. I thank God and at the moment I express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who have blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors," Shah said in a tweet.

à¤à¤ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤à¥à¤°à¥à¤¨à¤¾ à¤à¥à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¿à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤¿à¤µ à¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¥¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¶à¥à¤µà¤° à¤à¤¾ à¤§à¤¨à¥à¤¯à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤à¤¸ à¤¸à¤®à¤¯ à¤à¤¿à¤¨ à¤²à¥à¤à¥à¤ à¤¨à¥ à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤¸à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¥à¥à¤¯à¤²à¤¾à¤­ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¶à¥à¤­à¤à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¦à¥à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤°à¤¾ à¤à¤° à¤®à¥à¤°à¥ à¤ªà¤°à¤¿à¤à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤à¥ à¤¢à¤¾à¤¢à¤¸ à¤¬à¤à¤§à¤¾à¤¯à¤¾ à¤à¤¨ à¤¸à¤­à¥ à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤°à¤¦à¤¯ à¤¸à¥ à¤à¤­à¤¾à¤° à¤µà¥à¤¯à¤à¥à¤¤ à¤à¤°à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥à¤à¥¤ à¤¡à¥à¤à¥à¤à¤°à¥à¤¸ à¤à¥ à¤¸à¤²à¤¾à¤¹ à¤ªà¤° à¤ à¤­à¥ à¤à¥à¤ à¤à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨à¥à¤ à¤¤à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤® à¤à¤à¤¸à¥à¤²à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤°à¤¹à¥à¤à¤à¤¾à¥¤ - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2020

On August 2, Amit Shah took to micro-blogging site to inform that he was tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He had also requested all those who have come in contact with him in the last few days to get themselves tested for COVID-19.

"On getting initial symptoms of coronavirus, I got the test done and the report came back positive. My health is fine, but I am being admitted to the hospital on the advice of doctors. I request that all those who have come in contact with me in the last few days, please isolate yourself and get your inquiry done," Amit Shah had tweeted.

Also Read: Amit Shah tests negative for coronavirus, tweets Manoj Tiwari

Also Read: Amit Shah tests coronavirus positive, admitted to hospital