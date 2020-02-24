'Hum raaste mai hai': Trump tweets in Hindi ahead of landing in Ahmedabad

Hours before landing in Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump tweeted in Hindi he was excited to visit India. The US President and the First Lady Melania Trump will visit India along with a US delegation comprising Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

à¤¹à¤® à¤­à¤¾à¤°à¤¤ à¤à¤¨à¥ à¤à¥ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤¤à¤¤à¥à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¥à¤ à¥¤ à¤¹à¤® à¤°à¤¾à¤¸à¥à¤¤à¥ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥à¤, à¤à¥à¤ à¤¹à¥ à¤à¤à¤à¥à¤ à¤®à¥à¤ à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤¬à¤¸à¥ à¤®à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤à¤à¥! - Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2020

The Prime Minister responded to Trump's tweet in Hindi by tweeting "Atithi Devi Bhava".

Earlier, Ivanka Trump also tweeted she was honoured to return to India after two years. She also said, "The grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger!"

Two years after joining @narendramodi at the Global Entrepreneurial Summit in Hyderabad, I am honored to return to India with @POTUS and @FLOTUS to celebrate that the grand friendship between the world's two largest democracies has never been stronger! ðºð¸ ð®ð³ pic.twitter.com/r1d5fl9mtq - Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) February 23, 2020

Donald Trump will arrive at around 11:30 am today. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Ahmedabad to welcome the POTUS and his family. Upon his arrival, PM Modi was welcomed by the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani and the Deputy CM of Gujarat, Nitin Patel.

PM @narendramodi landed in Ahmedabad. In a short while from now, @POTUS will be landing in Ahmedabad. India looks forward to welcoming him and other distinguished guests from USA. @WhiteHousepic.twitter.com/D5izAgpOdd - PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 24, 2020

The American delegation that will accompany Trump on his first visit to India includes Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Trump, who is the first serving US President to ever visit Gujarat, will visit three Indian cities as a part of this tour- Ahmedabad, Agra and Delhi.

Also read: Donald Trump visit Live Updates: Hum Bharat ane k lie tatpar hai, POTUS tweets event in Hindi before landing

Also read: Visiting Taj, India Inc roundtable: Trump's got two busy days in India

Also read: Donald Trump to arrive in India shortly: what's on the agenda

Also read: Honoured to return to India, says Ivanka Trump