IAF says 'irrefutable evidence' Pakistan used F-16, Abhinandan's MiG 21 Bison took it down

The Indian Air Force Monday said it has "irrefutable evidence" that Pakistan had deployed F-16 fighter jet during a dogfight on February 27 and that Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman had downed the Pakistani aircraft with IAF's MiG21 Bison.

Air Vice Marshal RGK Kapoor while addressing the media and a press statement released afterwards said, "The IAF has irrefutable evidence of not only the fact that the F-16 was used by Pakistan Air Force on February 27 but also that IAF MIG 21 Bison shot down the F-16."

The release added, "There is no doubt that the two aircraft went down in the aerial engagement on 27 February, one of which was the bison of IAF while the other was F-16 of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) conclusively identified by its electronic signature and radio transcripts."

The IAF has also accepted losing its MiG21 Bison in the air action on February 27. The events took place after IAF struck Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) terror den in Balakot, Pakistan on February 26.

