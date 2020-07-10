ICSE declares result for Class 10, 12 board exams at cisce.org; here's how to check

ICSE Class 10, 12 board exam results declared: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CICSE) has announced the result of its board exams. Students who appeared for the exams can check their result on the official website cisce.org or results.cisce.org. Students can also opt for SMS to get their results.

A total of 2,07,902 had appeared for ICSE examinations this year. The Class 10 and 12 exams were disrupted due to the coronavirus lockdown. The pending exams were scheduled for mid-July. But parents of students approached the Supreme Court to cancel the pending exams, after which the apec court allowed the board to declare the results based on the exams that were already conducted.

Students have been assessed based on the best three percentage marks obtained in the exams. Internal assessment and project work has also been included.

Here's how to check ICSE/ISC results 2020:

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, select ICSE or ISC as required

Step 3: Key in details such as UID, index number and the given captcha code

Step 4: Click on show result option

Step 5: The result will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and save your result for future reference

In case you are faced with internet connectivity issues, you can also check your ICSE and ISC results via the CISCE Careers portal as well as SMS.

In order to receive your ICSE results via SMS, you need to type your unique ID in the message box in the following format: ICSE 1234567 (your 7 digit unique ID) and send it to 09248082883. To receive your ISC results, you need to type their 7 digit unique ID in the message box in the following format: ISC 1234567 (your 7 digit unique ID) and send it to 09248082883. After this, your result will be displayed.

