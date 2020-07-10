ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 result to be out at 3pm: Here's how, where to check

ICSE, ISC exam results for Class 10 and Class 12 will be announced today at 3 pm, according to a Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) notice. Once the results are declared, students will be able to access their results on the official websites of CISCE- cisce.org and results.cisce.org as well as CISCE Careers portal. Students can access their results on the CISCE Careers portal using the principal's login ID and password.

Here's how to check ICSE/ISC results 2020 on the official websites and CISCE Careers portal

Step 1: Visit any of the websites mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, select ICSE or ISC as required

Step 3: Key in details such as UID, index number and the given captcha code

Step 4: Click on show result option

Step 5: The result will appear on screen

Step 6: Download and save your result for future reference

In case you are faced with internet connectivity issues, you can also check your ICSE and ISC results via SMS as well. In order to receive your ICSE results via SMS, you need to type your unique ID in the message box in the following format: ICSE 1234567 (your 7 digit unique ID) and send it to 09248082883. To receive your ISC results, you need to type their 7 digit unique ID in the message box in the following format: ISC 1234567 (your 7 digit unique ID) and send it to 09248082883. After this, your result will be displayed.

The ISCE and ISC board exams 2020 were postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic after they were scheduled to be conducted from March 19 to March 31. On June 25, however, the Supreme Court held that the ICSE as well as the ISC exams stood cancelled and the students would now be marked on the basis of their performance in internal assessments.