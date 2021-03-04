Three IITs in top 50 of QS World Rankings; IIT-Bombay takes lead

Twelve Indian institutes featured in the QS World Rankings 2021 by Subject. Out of these, three IITs (Indian Institutes of Technology) featured in the top 50. Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay has secured an overall ranking of 49 followed by IIT-Delhi at 54 and IIT-Madras at 94.

IIT-Madras secured the 30th position and IIT-Guwahati secured the 51st position for petroleum engineering course, according to the ranking. IIT-Bombay and IIT-Kharagpur secured the 41st and 44th ranks respectively for mineral and mining engineering.

QS' official statement reads, "These are the highest ranks achieved by public institutes of eminence across this year's Subject Rankings."

Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore bagged the 92nd position for natural sciences. IISc is followed by IIT-Bombay at the 114th spot, IIT-Madras at the 187th spot and IIT-Delhi at 210th spot. All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has bagged the 248th spot in the life sciences and medicine category.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has been ranked 159th for its arts and humanities courses. University of Delhi (DU) has ranked 252 for its arts and humanities courses and has bagged the 208th spot for its social sciences and management courses.

The QS World University Rankings by subject are calculated on the basis of academic reputation, research impact (citations per paper), productivity of an institution's research faculty and employer reputation. These rankings offer independent information on performance of 253 programmes across 52 Indian higher education institutions in 51 academic disciplines.

These disciplines include engineering (petroleum, mechanical, mineral and mining), arts and humanities (English language and literature, philosophy, modern language), life sciences and medicine (medicine, nursing, dentistry, agriculture and forestry), natural sciences (chemistry, materials sciences, geology, geography) and social sciences and management (accounting and finance, communication and media studies, development studies).

