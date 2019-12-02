IIT campuses show war for talent continues

Despite the slowing economy, the mood to hire good quality technical talent seems unabated. On day one of the placement season at IIT Madras, 20 companies made 102 offers. That exceeded the 85 offers by 19 companies last year. Among those hiring were Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm and Boston Consulting Group. Phase I of placements continue till December 8. In all 1,334 students registered for placement this year across different streams. In all 227 companies have registered for Phase I of placements. They will be recruiting for 441 profiles, including 40 international. As many as 57 startups are also coming for recruitment.

IIT Hyderabad saw 53 offers by 15 companies. The institute also received six international offers from companies TSMC, SMS DataTech and NTT-AT. A total of 477 students have registered for placements this year. For phase I, 224 companies have registered, compared to 150 in phase 1 of last year (2018-19). Total of 244 companies registered in the whole of last year (2018-19).

IIT Guwahati also saw its placement season take off on a strong note with 80 offers from companies like Microsoft, Uber, Goldman Sachs, JPMC and IBM. These offers are for SDE, Analyst, Systems Engineer, Product Engineer, Analog/Digital Engineer, Engineer Trainee job profiles. The note from the institute quoted Prof. Rakhesh Singh Kshetrimayum, Head, Career Development Centre, saying, "besides domestic offers, we have several international offers this time, the number of international offers has already surpassed double the last year's total in Day 2 itself."

