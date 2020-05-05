IIT-JEE Mains, NEET 2020 exams to be held in July; check out revised dates

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has announced the revised dates of the IIT-JEE Mains examination 2020 and NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) Exams 2020. The IIT-JEE Mains examination will be held on July 18, July 20, July 21, July 22, July 23, while the IIT-JEE Advanced exam will be held in August. The NEET Exam 2020 will be held on July 26. Nishank had earlier announced the JEE Mains and NEET examinations will be held towards the end of May.

As per the data released by National Testing Agency (NTA), 11,18,673 candidates have registered for the JEE Mains Examination 2020 whereas 15,93,452 candidates have registered for NEET Examination 2020. In his live interaction with the students, Nishank also mentioned that the academic session will begin late this year and that the central and state boards have been asked to reduce syllabus in the upcoming session.

Colleges will be allowed to conduct exams from July 1, Nishank said while addressing another query in this live session. New session in colleges is expected to begin from August. In case the colleges are unable to open due to high number of coronavirus positive cases in the country, then the students can be promoted based on their previous record.

Meanwhile, the Union HRD Ministry is yet to clarify on the schedule of the remaining CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Board Exams. As the number of novel coronavirus cases continue to rise across the country, the lockdown was first extended till May 3 and then till May 17.

INDIA CORONAVIRUS TRACKER: BusinessToday.In brings you a daily tracker as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Here is the state-wise data on total cases, fatalities and recoveries in one comprehensive graphic

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown Live Updates: Delhi, Andhra Pradesh hike liquor prices; wine shops open; cases-46,433

Also read: Breaking News May 5 Live: IIT-JEE (Main) exam to be held from July 18-23; NEET paper on July 26