Breaking News May 5 Live: Petrol, diesel hiked by Rs 1.67, Rs 7.10 per litre in Delhi as govt raises VAT

10.00 AM: DELHI GOVT INCREASES FUEL PRICE

The Delhi government has increased VAT on petrol from 27 per cent to 30 per cent and on diesel from 16.75 per cent to 30 per cent. Price of petrol increased by Rs 1.67 and diesel by Rs 7.10.

9.19 AM: SINGLE HIGHEST SPIKE IN COVID-19 CASES

Total number of COVID-19 positive cases inIndia rises to 4,6433, including 32,134 active cases, 12,727cured/discharged/migrated and 1,568 deaths, says the Ministry of Health andFamily Welfare data.

9.00 AM: RAHUL GANDHI, ABHIJIT BANERJEE TO DISCUSS ECONOMY

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's dialogue with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee on dealing with the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis will be aired on Tuesday as part of his series of deliberations with experts on economy and health. The Congress party has tweeted a 1.44-minute clip from the conversation which will be aired in full at 9 am Tuesday.

A conversation with Nobel Laureate, Abhijit Banerjee on the economic impact of the COVID19 crisis. https://t.co/dUrok8Wm3Q â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 5, 2020