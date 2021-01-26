In pics: Farmers' tractor parade on Republic Day 2021 turns violent

Farmers took out the scheduled tractor rally across Delhi today but it turned violent. In this rally, they covered around 100 kilometres of the national capital. The rally starting from Ghazipur now reached ITO in Delhi, where they clashed with the police. The police used tear gas and the farmers pelted stones. The farmers were trying to reach Red Fort. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee's Satnam Singh Pannu had earlier said, "We've to move towards Ring Road but police is stopping us. We've given them 45 minutes to speak to their seniors. We're carrying out a peaceful parade. The route they are asking us to follow wasn't agreed upon."

The agitating farmers broke barricades at Ghazipur, Apsara, Tikri and Singhu borders earlier in the day in a bid to enter the national capital.

Here's all you need to know about the ongoing farmers' protests