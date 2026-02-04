NBCC shares in focus today on Rs 271-crore work order win 

Shares of NBCC (India) are in focus today after the Navratna firm received work orders amounting to approximately Rs 271.32 crore in the ordinary course of business. NBCC shares closed 3.63% higher at Rs 100.43 in the previous session on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 27,116 crore today. Total 8.25 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 8.27 crore.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The projects include construction of multiple chapter buildings for the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) at Chandigarh, Ranchi and Baroda, with a combined value of Rs 9.13 crore.

NBCC has also been awarded contracts for the construction of a headquarters building at Lodhi Road valued at Rs 26.06 crore and a Centre of Excellence (COE) building at Jaipur worth Rs 4 crore.

In addition, the NBCC has secured a major projecort from the Department of Fisheries, Uttarakhand, for the construction of the proposed Namami Ganga Aquarium-cum-Discovery Learning Centre at Pashulok, Rishikesh, valued at Rs 232.13 crore.

NBCC has also been awarded contracts for the construction of a headquarters building at Lodhi Road valued at Rs 26.06 crore and a Centre of Excellence (COE) building at Jaipur worth Rs 4 crore.

Advertisement

The company also said that it has signed an agreement with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) on February 2, 2026, for the execution of works related to construction, replacement, renovation and repair of KVS schools on a pan-India basis.

Under the agreement, NBCC will provide Project Management Consultancy services for the said works, which will be executed as “deposit work.” The project value will be ascertained and communicated on a case-to-case basis, the company said.