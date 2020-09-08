India-China Standoff Live Updates: 'PLA violating agreements, carrying out aggressive manoeuvres,' says Indian Army

India-China Standoff News Live Updates: Indian and Chinese troops engaged in another firing exchange near the Pangong Lake in Ladakh in a late-night development on Monday. While China claims that Indian soldiers illegally crossed the line of actual control (LAC) and entered its territory firing at its troops, army sources say that only warning shots were fired at the Chinese soldiers after they opened fire at the Indian positions late on Monday night. Meanwhile, the situation is said to be brough under control. Issuing a statement Chinese PLA (People's Liberation Army) blamed India for the exchange saying that the Indian Army illegally crossed the line on September 7 and entered Bangong Hunan, the western section of the Sino-Indian border. Meanwhile the Indian Army is yet to issue an official statement. The latest round of exchange between the two sides comes in the midst of ongoing standoff between Indian and China in the Ladakh region that has been a hotbed of several skirmishes over the past few months. This is the first time gunshots have been fired on the LAC since 1974.

11:30 am: Rajnath Singhbriefed about Ladakh situation

Indian Army chief has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the situation in Ladakh. Army Headquarters assessed the situation after discussions with local commanders. High-level meetings are likely today in South Block with Defence Secretary, CDS Bipin Rawat and all three services chiefs.

11:00 am: Indian Army statement on the recent clash

India, while is committed to disengagement and de-escalating the situation on the LAC, China continues to undertake provocative activities to escalate. At no stage has the Indian Army transgressed across the LAC or resorted to use of any aggressive means, including firing. It is the PLA that has been blatantly violating agreements and carrying out aggressive manoeuvres, while engagement at military, diplomatic and political level is in progress. In the instant case on 07 September 2020, it was the PLA troops who were attempting to close-in with one of our forward positions along the LAC and when dissuaded by own troops, PLA troops fired a few rounds in the air in an attempt to intimidate own troops. However, despite the grave provocation, own troops exercised great restraint and behaved in a mature and responsible manner.

The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility, however is also determined to protect national integrity and sovereignty at all costs. The statement by the Western Theatre Command is an attempt to mislead their domestic and international audience.

10:20 am: Incident took place between 6-7pm

The latest firing incident took place between 6-7 pm. A Chinese patrol team came very close to Indian post near south Pangong Lake between Gurung Hill and Razangla Hills. The Indian troops preempted the Chinese aggression and responded with warning fire.

10:10: S Jaishankar leaves for SCO

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has left for Moscow for the SCO foreign ministers meet. The minister will stop over in Tehran. He is expected to meet Chinese foreign minister on the sidelines of the SCO.

9:58 am: Kapil Sibal hits out at Modi government

No Control Over :



1) Line of Actual Control

2) Worrisome surge in COVID -19 cases

3) Continuing economic slide

4) Students committing suicide

5) Mainstream media serving their political masters



Play with the ducks

But

Donât score a DUCK â Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) September 8, 2020

9:50 am: Not the first firing exchange

Earlier on August 31 also, when Chinese troops attempted to approach and evict Indian positions at the heights in South Pangong, there was a brief firing exchange, though it was also in the manner of warning shots and not offensive firing.

9:40 am: PLA looking to gain edge over Indian side

After the incident took place there was a heavy mobilisation of armoured regiments and ground troops In the Chushul area. The provocation was caused by the PLA troops who are looking to gain an edge over the Indian side in the eastern Ladakh sector. The incident could have escalated into a bigger violent face-off but timely intervention by both the sides at senior level ensured that it did not escalate further. The incident is similar to what happened at the helmet top in Spangur heights in the last week of August when the Indian Army pre-empted the Chinese attempts to gain edge.

9:35 am: Firing took place amid brigade commanders' talks

Firing between the Indian and Chinese army took place at a time when the brigade commanders of both the countries were talking to each other near the Chushul Moldo BPM post. The incident took place in south of the BPM posts in Chushul where both sides were engaged in a skirmish and the Chinese army first fired warning shots in the air. After that, the indian side pushed them back into their territory by warning actions.

9:30 am: Situation very serious, says Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has described the ongoing border situation between India and China in eastern Ladakh as "very serious". Jaishankar added that a "very deep conversation" is required between the two sides at a political level. "If peace and tranquillity on the border are not a given, then it cannot be that the rest of the relationship continues on the same basis, because clearly peace and tranquillity is the basis for the relationship," the External Affairs Minister said.