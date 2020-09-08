China says 'shots fired' at Shenpao mountain in Ladakh; no comments from India yet

China on Monday said that it opened fire in retaliation after Indian troops fired warning shots at border patrol guards on the other side. The incident allegedly happened near Shenpao mountain on the south bank of Pangong Lake. No comment has been offered by the Indian side by the time of filing of this report.

Colonel Zhang Shuili, spokesperson of Western Theatre Command of China claimed during a press conference that Indian soldiers crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and fired warning shots at Chinese border patrol guard "who were about to negotiate". The Chinese troops took "countermeasures to stabilise the situation".

Tensions have been running high at India-China border in Ladakh since May after a deadly clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan valley. Both forces are now engaged in a standoff at the Pangong Lake.

Last Sunday, Indian and Chinese militaries held another round of talks in eastern Ladakh to calm tensions even as the situation remained "delicate" with both sides further rushing in additional troops and weapons following last week's confrontations.

The nearly four-hour brigade commander-level interaction near Chushul could not produce any tangible outcome, reports said. The overall situation in the region continued to be delicate.

Tension escalated in the region after Indian troops foiled attempts by Chinese military to occupy Indian territories in the southern bank of Pangong lake area on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

