India coronavirus cases: Top 10 states with maximum COVID-19 cases; Maharashtra worst hit

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India surged to 2,76,583 with a record single-day spike of 9,985 cases in 24 hours. The number of active cases in the country stands at 1,33,632, while 1,35,205 people have been cured and one patient has migrated. The death toll due to coronavirus infection rose to 7,745 on Wednesday, as per the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. More than 70 per cent of the deaths are due to comorbidities, the ministry's website stated.

India recorded over 9,500 fresh cases for the sixth day in a row and 279 fatalities in the last 24 hours till Wednesday 8 am, as per the health ministry data. With a consistent rise in coronavirus cases, India jumped two places in the global tally in a single day, surpassing Italy and Spain to become the fifth most affected country in the world. Given the spike in daily cases, India is poised to surpass United Kingdom's COVID-19 tally (2,87,403 cases) to become the fouth worst-hit nation after the US, Brazil and Russia.

Here is a list of top ten states with highest number of coronavirus cases:

Maharashtra: With more than 90,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country, even more than total number of cases recorded in China. It has 90,787 cases, including 44,860 active and 42,638 recoveries. A total of 3,289 people have died in the state so far.

With more than 90,000 COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra has the highest number of cases in the country, even more than total number of cases recorded in China. It has 90,787 cases, including 44,860 active and 42,638 recoveries. A total of 3,289 people have died in the state so far. Delhi: The national capital has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases. Delhi's total cases stand at 31,309, including 18,543 active cases and 905 deaths. Besides, 18,543 people have recovered from the disease.

The national capital has the second-highest number of coronavirus cases. Delhi's total cases stand at 31,309, including 18,543 active cases and 905 deaths. Besides, 18,543 people have recovered from the disease. Gujarat: With 21,014 COVID-19 positive cases, the state has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases. It has 5,336 active cases, while 14,365 people have recovered and 1,313 patients have died due to infection.

With 21,014 COVID-19 positive cases, the state has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases. It has 5,336 active cases, while 14,365 people have recovered and 1,313 patients have died due to infection. Rajasthan: With 11,245 cases, Rajasthan is the fourth affected state. As many as 255 people have died in the desert state, while 8,328 patients have been cured. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,662.

With 11,245 cases, Rajasthan is the fourth affected state. As many as 255 people have died in the desert state, while 8,328 patients have been cured. The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,662. Madhya Pradesh: The state is on the fifth spot in terms of the number of coronavirus cases in the country. Madhya Pradesh has reported 9,849 cases as on June 10, including 2,700 active cases and 420 deaths.

The state is on the fifth spot in terms of the number of coronavirus cases in the country. Madhya Pradesh has reported 9,849 cases as on June 10, including 2,700 active cases and 420 deaths. Karnataka: The state has witnessed sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases in the last one week. The state has 5,921 positive cases of Covid-19 till Wednesday morning. So far, 66 people have died from the virus while active cases stand at 3251.

The state has witnessed sharp rise in the COVID-19 cases in the last one week. The state has 5,921 positive cases of Covid-19 till Wednesday morning. So far, 66 people have died from the virus while active cases stand at 3251. Bihar: The state is close behind Karnataka in terms of coronavirus cases. It has recorded 5,459 cases, while the death toll has reached 32 in the state.

The state is close behind Karnataka in terms of coronavirus cases. It has recorded 5,459 cases, while the death toll has reached 32 in the state. Haryana: With 5,209 COVID-19 positive cases, the state stands at the eight spot. While 45 have died from the infection, 2,134 people have recovered from the disease.

With 5,209 COVID-19 positive cases, the state stands at the eight spot. While 45 have died from the infection, 2,134 people have recovered from the disease. Andhra Pradesh: The state has 5,070 positive COVID-19 cases, including 2,191 active cases and 2,802 cured patients. 77 people have died due to the infection.

The state has 5,070 positive COVID-19 cases, including 2,191 active cases and 2,802 cured patients. 77 people have died due to the infection. Jammu and Kashmir: The state has recorded 4,346 coronavirus cases while 48 people have died due to the disease. It has 2,792 active cases while 1,506 people have successfully recovered.

By Chitranjan Kumar

Also Read:Coronavirus crisis: India sees 9,985 new COVID-19 cases, 279 deaths in 24 hours; tally surges to 2.76 lakh

Also Read: One-third of people in hotspots may have infected, recovered from COVID-19: ICMR report