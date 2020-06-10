Coronavirus crisis: India sees 9,985 new COVID-19 cases, 279 deaths in 24 hours; tally surges to 2.76 lakh

India has reported as many as 9,985 new COVID-19 cases and 279 deaths in the last 24 hours. This takes its overall coronavirus tally to 2,76,583, including 1,33,632 active cases, 1,35,206 recoveries and 7,745 deaths, the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare suggests.

A total of 50,61,332 samples have been tested so far, of which 1,45,216 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said.

With a consistent rise in coronavirus cases, India jumped two places in the global tally in a single day, surpassing Italy and Spain to become the fifth most affected country in the world.

In India, Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan are the six states where COVID-19 cases have crossed 10,000 mark.

Maharashtra, which is the most-affected state, has reported 90,787, including 44,860 active and 42,638 recoveries. A total of 3,289 people have died in the state so far.

Delhi's active cases stand at 18,543, including 11,861 recoveries and 905 deaths. The total tally in the state stands at 31,309.

In Tamil Nadu, 34,914 people have been affected by COVID-19 so far, including 16,282 active patients, 18,325 recoveries and 307 deaths.

In UP, the tally has crossed 11,335, including 4,365 active cases, 3,620 recoveries, and 415 deaths. In Rajasthan, the total COVID-19 cases have risen to 11,245, including 2,662 active, 8,328 recoveries, and 255 deaths.

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally has surged to 21,014, including 5,336 active cases, 14,365 recoveries, and 1,313 deaths.

Though 1,29,215 patients have recovered in India so far, new hotspot areas are emerging, thus causing worry for the government. As per the government data, India's 64 per cent of COVID-19 cases are coming from 15 districts, with Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai topping the chart.

