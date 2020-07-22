India Ideas Summit: PM Modi to deliver keynote address on India-US ties amid COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at the India Ideas Summit at 8.30 pm today. The summit is being hosted by the US-India Business Council. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the formation of the Council and the theme for this year's summit is 'Building a Better Future'. The Summit will witness discussions on areas including India-US cooperation and the future of the relation between the two counties in a post-pandemic world.

PM Modi today tweeted that he was looking forward to addressing the event, where he'll share views on 'Building a Better Future'.

Looking forward to addressing the #IndiaIdeasSummit, organised by @USIBC today at 9 PM. Will be sharing my views on âBuilding a Better Future.â Do watch. https://t.co/70XBBZRghL â Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2020

"As USIBC celebrates 45 years of work to grow the US-India partnership, Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi will address a global audience on the US and India as key partners and leaders in a post-COVID world. His remarks are scheduled for July 22 at 11:00 AM EST/8:30 PM IST," the USIBC stated.

The virtual summit will feature high-level presence from Indian and US government policymakers, state-level officials, and thought leaders from business and society.

USIBC President Nisha Biswal said, "Prime Minister Modi has steered the US-India relationship to new heights through engagement with successive US administrations. He has been a sure-footed leader on the global stage and has created a vision for the future that is not only important for India but will influence global perspectives on issues like trade, inclusive economic growth, digital commerce and climate policy."

Union ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal and Nitin Gadkari have already shared their views at the Summit. Sitharaman on Tuesday said green shoots were visible in the Indian economy and that the government's economic stimulus package had helped organisations in coping with the Covid-19 effects. Goyal proposed 'preferential trade agreement' with the US at the USIBC India Ideas Summit.

Gadkari said the government needed foreign investment, especially in the MSMEs, NBFCs, banks, and infrastructure to create employment opportunities for poor.

Other key speakers at the summit include Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Senator of Virginia and co-chair of Senate India Caucus Mark Warner, Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, among others.

