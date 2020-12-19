India planning 'surgical strike' against Pakistan, seeking approval from allies: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

In an attempt to divert the world's attention from the internal issues like high inflation and various public movements against the Imran Khan-led government, Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has alleged that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan.

In a press conference in Abu Dhabi, which was held at the end of his two-day UAE visit, the senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader claimed India also tried getting a nod for this move from its important strategic allies.

Pakistan claimed in a dossier submitted to the international community that India is "sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan". Qureshi cited an EU DisinfoLab report, which allegedly claimed India is running a disinformation campaign using "fake websites and fake NGOs" to malign Pakistan.

Qureshi said India is doing this to divert attention from its internal conflicts and policy failures. He highlighted multiple issues like the Kashmir issue, ongoing farmers' protests, coronavirus crisis and condition of religious minorities. He said he raised Pakistan's concerns on this front with the UAE leadership.

He said facts related to an imminent strike had been shared with relevant governments, who were briefed about India's plans and Pakistan's readiness to respond.

The Pakistani army is put on a high alert along the Line of Control (LoC) and the India-Pakistan Working Boundary at Pulwama to respond to any attacks from the Indian side, a leading Pakistani daily, Dawn, said.

India had responded with a surgical strike to dismantle terrorist base camps in Pakistan following the Uri attack in 2016. Even after the Pulwama attack in 2019 , India reduced terrorist havens in Balakot areas to rubble by conducting major airstrikes.

