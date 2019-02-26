Air Force strikes in PoK LIVE: Fighter jets drop 1,000 kg bombs across LoC; destroy Jaish terror camps

Air Force strikes in PoK: In a surprise to Pakistani security forces, the Indian Air Force reportedly dropped around 1,000 kg bombs on Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in Muzafarabad sector early morning on Tuesday. Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor also confirmed that that the Indian Air Force (IAF) violated the Line of Control (LoC). "Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot," he tweeted, adding that no casualties have been reported so far. ANI also reported: "At 0330 hours on 26th February, a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it."

8.38am: Pakistan army spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor claims the Indian aircraft intruded into Pakistan from the Muzaffarabad sector.

Indian aircrafts intruded from Muzafarabad sector. Facing timely and effective response from Pakistan Air Force released payload in haste while escaping which fell near Balakot. No casualties or damage. - Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 26, 2019

8.20am: Around 10 Mirage 2000 fighter aircraft strike several terror camps across the LoC.

IAF Sources: At 0330 hours on 26th February a group of Mirage 2000 Indian Fighter jets struck a major terrorist camp across the LoC and completely destroyed it. pic.twitter.com/RlxTJ4e3AF - ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2019

Edited by Manoj Sharma